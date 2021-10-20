Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Jacob Stevens

Nomination from counselor

Jacob is very deserving if this award not only because of his academics but his activities outside school and the impact he is making in our community. Jacob has achieved the Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America. In his business club at TFHS, the Business Professionals of America, last year he took first at state in the team video production and personal finance categories and advanced to nationals to take fifth with his team. Jacob is also very musically talented. He has taken piano for 10 years and loves to sing in church. For his TFHS sports teams, Jacob is a four time varsity cross country and track athlete as well as having played basketball. This last year Jacob’s outstanding times qualified him to compete at state in the 800 meter run. He loves running and has completed two half marathons and last summer he trained hard for and completed a marathon in an impressive time of 3 hours and 22 minutes. He is also a member of the Twin Falls Competitive Youth Spikeball League, a certified scuba diver and avid alpine skier. Working hard as a certified field inspector for the ISDA, Jacob makes an impact on the future of local and regional agriculture by testing and helping prevent the spread of deadly diseases to a vast number of plant species. Jacob is also a member of the National Honor Society. Anybody can see why Jacob is such an incredible person and a pleasure to know.