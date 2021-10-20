Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Jacob Stevens

Nomination from counselor
Throughout his four years in high school, Jacob has excelled in many activities both inside and outside the classroom. Jacob has made the honor roll every semester of high school maintaining a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA while taking countless honors, AP and dual credit college courses. He managed to score 4’s on both the AP biology and AP English language and composition exams.
Jacob serves in his church as a local youth council representative and priest quorum first assistant to the bishop in his ward. He has also completed over 150 service hours in his four years in high school.
Jacob is very deserving if this award not only because of his academics but his activities outside school and the impact he is making in our community. Jacob has achieved the Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America. In his business club at TFHS, the Business Professionals of America, last year he took first at state in the team video production and personal finance categories and advanced to nationals to take fifth with his team. Jacob is also very musically talented. He has taken piano for 10 years and loves to sing in church. For his TFHS sports teams, Jacob is a four time varsity cross country and track athlete as well as having played basketball. This last year Jacob’s outstanding times qualified him to compete at state in the 800 meter run. He loves running and has completed two half marathons and last summer he trained hard for and completed a marathon in an impressive time of 3 hours and 22 minutes. He is also a member of the Twin Falls Competitive Youth Spikeball League, a certified scuba diver and avid alpine skier. Working hard as a certified field inspector for the ISDA, Jacob makes an impact on the future of local and regional agriculture by testing and helping prevent the spread of deadly diseases to a vast number of plant species. Jacob is also a member of the National Honor Society. Anybody can see why Jacob is such an incredible person and a pleasure to know.
Jacob plans to attend BYU Provo and major in biology, however currently his favorite subject is physics
More about Jacob
Dr. Wright, physics and calculus instructor, said Jacob is a very responsible student who is happy to share solutions in his classes.
“I am honored that I was selected as Scholar of the Week, thank you so much,” Jacob said. “My plan is to attend college at BYU and study biology and then continue on to medical school to become a doctor in ophthalmology just like my dad.”