Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Isabel Jacobs

One of the clubs that has one of the largest effects on me is Key Club, a service organization for high school students. I joined Key Club because ever since I was young, I enjoyed helping others and because of the club’s purpose I found myself drawn towards it, which today led me to become president of the club. Key Club has had a large impact on me and helped me realize that when years are rough (like 2020), everyone needs to be uplifting and helping others, in order to make the world a little bit better. Overall, Key Club and all the activities I’ve been involved in have so much meaning to me and have left their lasting effects of teaching me leadership, independence, teamwork, hard work and perseverance. I am very proud of my accomplishments, and I believe they make me who I am today, and I am extremely grateful for that.

Along with my extracurriculars, I have also discovered my high school classes have helped me to find passions and interests, which will hopefully help me towards my future goals. When I started school freshman year I had no idea what I wanted to be or honestly who I was, so anytime I had the opportunity to learn more about myself, I would take it. When I found out about the Academy of Finance (School of Finance) I knew I had to take the opening. The program involved taking many business-related courses throughout my years of high school, which have helped me realize my interest in business. With business, I have also realized how much I really enjoy technology, so more recently I have taken computer classes such as web design, programming fundamentals, Help Desk II, and I’m hoping to take a lot more in the future. I’m also working on hopefully getting a CompTia A+, python, and an MTA certification, which I can take to college and the workforce. Between these two passions, I hope to find a college that covers both of these areas and hopefully find a way to combine business and technology. As of right now, I am not entirely sure what college I want to go to, but so far I’ve looked into Portland State University, University of Pennsylvania, Boise State University, Utah State University and Washington State University. I’m extremely excited to see what my future holds, and hope to see great things come from my future. No matter what happens, I will strive to be the best version of myself and keep working hard to get where I want to be.