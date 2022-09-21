Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Henry Halverson

Nomination from counselor
Henry Halverson is an outstanding student who values diligence and commitment. He excels at writing and attacks life with perseverance and the innate desire to succeed. Not only is Henry known for his achievements, but he is also known for his sense of humor and shows leadership amongst his peers. He has participated in many extracurricular activities and maintains a 4.0 GPA.
More about Henry Halverson
Scholastic Achievement:
- Lamp Award all three years at O’Leary Middle for straight As all throughout his time there
- National Honor Society member
- AP courses include Biology, Environmental Science, English and Composition. Currently taking AP Calculus and AP Physics
- Dual Credit CSI courses include Introduction to Chemistry with Lab, Writing and Rhetoric I, College Algebra and Trigonometry, and Survey of Astronomy and Lab
Community Achievements:
- Ran a food drive for the district food pantry as part of his 2019 Eagle Scout project
- Helped build a school in Suva, Fiji, as part of a humanitarian trip in 2022
Extra-Curricular Achievements:
- Two-time state swimming participant and school record holder in the 200 freestyle relay
- Fifth place at state swimming in the 400 freestyle relay
- Three-time state drama participant
Special Awards:
- Eagle Scout
2021 Twin Falls High School Prom King