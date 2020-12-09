 Skip to main content
Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Evan Hymas
Scholar of the week

Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Evan Hymas

Evan Hymas

Evan Hymas
Evan Hymas is the senior student body secretary at Twin Falls High School. He’s been on the tennis team, played basketball, been a member of the Business Professionals of America and was on the President’s List at the College of Southern Idaho in the spring 2020 semester. He’s earned his Eagle Scout Award and anticipates graduating from his church’s Seminary program. His jobs have included being a math tutor, working at Schroeder’s Motors and working at Anytime Fitness.

“My goal right now is to go to college for biomedical engineering,” Evan said. “My top choice for college is the University of Utah. I plan to apply to several other schools as well that have good biomedical engineering programs. I plan to pursue a master’s degree in the future after undergraduate.”

Q&A with Evan’s mother, Lisa Hymas

Q: How has Evan balanced work, sports and school?

A: Evan’s future goals of college and a rewarding career motivate him to balance academic success and time for sports and work. Learning to manage his time is key and utilizing hours when he doesn’t have school obligations, such as the early morning. He spent 9th and 10th grades attending 6 a.m. piano lessons, so it wouldn’t interfere with basketball practice after school. He works at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and has also logged work hours after school when not in sports.

Q: Why does he want to go into biomedical engineering?

A: Biomedical engineering is a fairly new field and holds a lot of interest for Evan because of its combination of medicine, biology and engineering working together. The advancement and innovation of medical devices to improve human health sounds like a rewarding career and fits Evan’s talent for problem-solving and critical thinking.

Q: What else about Evan makes him an ideal candidate for this award?

A: Evan is quiet, witty, observant, hardworking, and fun to be with! He is a great example of trying new things and being adventurous in life. He is becoming a leader and has been influenced by the wonderful teachers, coaches, advisors, friends, and adult role models in his life.

