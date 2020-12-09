Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Evan Hymas

Evan Hymas is the senior student body secretary at Twin Falls High School. He’s been on the tennis team, played basketball, been a member of the Business Professionals of America and was on the President’s List at the College of Southern Idaho in the spring 2020 semester. He’s earned his Eagle Scout Award and anticipates graduating from his church’s Seminary program. His jobs have included being a math tutor, working at Schroeder’s Motors and working at Anytime Fitness.
“My goal right now is to go to college for biomedical engineering,” Evan said. “My top choice for college is the University of Utah. I plan to apply to several other schools as well that have good biomedical engineering programs. I plan to pursue a master’s degree in the future after undergraduate.”
Q&A with Evan’s mother, Lisa Hymas
Q: How has Evan balanced work, sports and school?
A: Evan’s future goals of college and a rewarding career motivate him to balance academic success and time for sports and work. Learning to manage his time is key and utilizing hours when he doesn’t have school obligations, such as the early morning. He spent 9th and 10th grades attending 6 a.m. piano lessons, so it wouldn’t interfere with basketball practice after school. He works at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and has also logged work hours after school when not in sports.
Q: Why does he want to go into biomedical engineering?
A: Biomedical engineering is a fairly new field and holds a lot of interest for Evan because of its combination of medicine, biology and engineering working together. The advancement and innovation of medical devices to improve human health sounds like a rewarding career and fits Evan’s talent for problem-solving and critical thinking.
Q: What else about Evan makes him an ideal candidate for this award?
A: Evan is quiet, witty, observant, hardworking, and fun to be with! He is a great example of trying new things and being adventurous in life. He is becoming a leader and has been influenced by the wonderful teachers, coaches, advisors, friends, and adult role models in his life.
Scholar of the week: Jerome High School's Jerricho James
The nomination from counselor Christi Gilmore:
On track to be valedictorian, captain of the football team, captain of the baseball team, three years student body government, the most amazing kid!
Q&A
Q: What inspired you to join student government?
A: I was inspired to be a part of a leadership group within the school. I loved being a leader and a role model in sports, so doing it in school was a no brainer. Participating in community events and events that helped the school and staff. My older sister also inspired me to do it, she is one of my biggest role models, and after hearing about how much she enjoyed it, I knew I had to try it.
Q: How have you balanced keeping up with school work and participating in sports and other leadership?
A: Balancing the homework load and still doing everything that I have to do for sports has been a challenge. It’s difficult getting home late from practice, or a workout then going straight to the kitchen table and starting your hours worth of homework. Then waking up early the next morning for workouts. I would always try to complete my homework, no matter how late I had to stay up. I would remind myself every time I wanted to shut the textbook that I’m doing this for a reason and it’s not going to get done on its own. Motivation has to be there for someone to balance the heavy workload.
Q: How did you end up as captain of both football and baseball teams?
Getting selected captain for a team isn’t easy. People must respect you as a person and as a competitor. The best way to gain someone’s respect is to lead by example, it gets people to follow you. If they see you out working everyone, doing the extra couple reps, or not slowing down before the line on sprints, it will make them work harder. All because you are working harder. Then, I’ve always been vocal with all my teammates, always talking to them about how practice went or how they feel like they are doing out there. The team all voted for both baseball and football on who should be captain, and I was selected for both. Leadership and teamwork go hand in hand, the leader is still a part of the team and must do his job too. When all players on the team want to build and be better together that makes the team so much better.
Q: Christi, can you describe a little more why you think Jerricho is such an amazing kid?
JW is an amazing person. Raised by a single mother, he has always shown respect and compassion for those around him. He strives to be the best. Because while his mother works very hard, JW knows he is the head man in the family. He is an inspiration for his older and younger siblings.
Scholar of the week: Shoshone High School's Huriel Mireles
Nomination from Counselor Shelli Schroeder:
When Huriel Mireles was 15 years old, he and his family lost all of their personal belongings in a house fire, literally destroying everything they had, including their sense of safety and security. The community of Shoshone rallied around the Mireles family in an effort to help them find clothing, food and the staples of life that we may take for granted, but what wasn’t known was the amount of responsibility that fell onto the shoulders of Huriel. Nearly nine months pregnant at the time, Huriel’s mom was due to have her baby, and the family was split into different homes until they established where they could all call home again. Huriel became the main liaison between the community and his younger siblings and was relied upon to make sure his brothers made it to school while he maintained his own academic schedule. Huriel also works full time in the summer and part-time during school to help support his family and has participated in extracurricular activities at the high school. He was a key player when the varsity soccer team competed for state titles and was named the homecoming king for 2020. Huriel has participated in school government over the past four years and always has a smile on his face when asked to help with an activity at school. During the school year, he would find himself practicing until early evening, coming home to work on his homework and then helping his family at home. Finding a balance is not always easy with all of the responsibilities Huriel has taken on, and he is no stranger to hard work.
Community service is also important to Huriel; he has volunteered to help people in the community through landscaping for the elderly such as laying down sod, weeding and assisting with making their yards a nicer place to be. Huriel believes in doing for others when they can’t do the work themselves. Helping people with their yards makes people happy, and “that is what it is all about.” Huriel has maintained a 3.0 GPA in high school, is taking dual credit classes, and continues to be a role model for those around him. He is interested in pursuing a college degree in business management and is passionate about all the business world has to offer. Huriel is kind, passionate, giving and humble. He can also be shy and uncertain, and he sometimes needs a little extra encouragement to believe in himself. This award is an amazing way to tell Huriel that he is deserving and to continue to have the courage to pursue his dreams with passion and determination.
Scholar of the week: Wendell High School's Aspen Stinemates
Nomination from Wendell High School Counselor Teri Webberley
Aspen is one of our valedictorians. She has taken many honors and dual credit courses as she prepares for a career in nursing. She plans on attending Idaho State University next fall. Her first love is rodeo. She even incorporated it into her senior project by planning a rodeo event to raise money for cancer research. Her awards and accomplishments include: Principal’s Award of Excellence, lettered in basketball and volleyball the past three years, National Honor Society secretary, twice voted as most inspirational on her volleyball team, student body vice president, 5th District High School Rodeo secretary, three-time high school rodeo state qualifier, Sheridan Swenson Memorial Award and two-time class Trojan pride award.
Aspen is outgoing, friendly to everyone, and a confident young woman who has an awesome future ahead of her.
More about Aspen
Aspen’s teachers say she’s hard-working and always willing to lend a hand when needed. Her work ethic in sports and school will take her anywhere she wants to go, they said.
“Aspen has been riding since before she could walk,” her mom, Dalonna Guthrie-Hurd, said. “Her dad and I both have always been active in rodeo, and she has been competitive from a very early age. She won her first two all around titles and saddles in 2013 at the age of 10.”
When her grandfather died earlier this year from lung cancer believed to be caused by agent orange in Vietnam, Aspen was inspired to help. She organized a “Ride for the Cure” event and raised more than $2,600 that will be donated to lung cancer research at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Aspen will be missed as she moves on from high school, teachers said.
“In athletics, she is a natural leader,” said Kirstin Wert, math teacher and head coach of JV volleyball. “Her teammates and coaches all would say the same thing. She brings out the best in others, sets the bar high for people and helps people reach the bar. Leading by example is something she is great at. She shows up on time, does what is best for her team, works on school on bus rides to away games, buys into the program’s expectations. Younger girls see what she is doing and then go and do it too.”
Younger players know they can go to her with questions and look up to her, Wert said.
“In the short time that I have known Aspen, I have known her as a young lady that is hard-working,” said Athletic Director Mike Green. “Someone willing to help out when needed, and an intelligent driven student athlete who will succeed when she leaves high school.”
Scholar of the week: Burley High School's Clara Gerratt
Nomination from Counselor Dan Bolingbroke
Clara Gerratt is a senior at Burley High School. She is a participant in her school’s clubs including Business Professionals of America (BPA), the National Honors Society, and Leo’s Club, an organization based on service and of which Clara is the president. Clara’s favorite memories of her time in high school include going to the state competitions for Business Professionals of America. She placed fifth and first in two events at state last year and qualified to compete at the National level.
Clara has enjoyed playing tennis at Burley High School the past three years and plans to play again this year.
She is working toward becoming a certified nursing assistant at Cassia Regional Technical Center. She is excited to discover if nursing is the direction she wants to take when choosing her major.
Clara hopes to attend Brigham Young University in Provo next fall and major in the medical field. She is considering many options at this point and hopes to narrow them down before the school year is over.
Clara is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and earned her Young Women’s Recognition Award and her Honor Bee.
Clara has been playing the piano since she was eight. She absolutely loves playing in her home, but not so much in front of others. However, she will play when asked. Clara learned to play the organ a couple of years ago and as a result, she became one of the organists at church.
Clara has been working on her family’s dairy farms since she was young. She assists her dad (a veterinarian) with a variety of jobs every day during the summer, on weekends and on holidays. Her dad really likes the four-day school week.
Clara loves her family and enjoys spending time with her four brothers and her parents. She loves being able to say that she is her parent’s favorite daughter.
"Clara kept pushing forward in spite of that rocky academic start and ended up being one of my strongest writers last year," her English teacher, Becca Tateoka, said. "Our association continues this year as the Leos Club president. Clara has an inquisitive mind and a warm personality. She's easy to talk to and spend time with."
Scholar of the week: Canyon Ridge High School's Rim Tekle
Nomination from Counselor Charlene Nelson
It is a pleasure to nominate Rim Tekle for the Scholar of the Week award. Rim is a truly remarkable individual with several accomplishments. Rim and her family emigrated from Eritrea, in Africa, when she was 12 years old. Shortly after arriving in the United States, she enrolled in the Twin Falls School District New Comer Center. Having been at the top of her class in Africa, she was determined to excel academically in her new school. She worked hard to learn English and became fluent within five months. Once she transitioned into mainstream classes, she quickly made the honor roll at Robert Stuart Middle School.
Rim is currently a senior at Canyon Ridge High School, where she has a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. She has taken a rigorous course load that includes Advanced Placement (A.P.) classes and dual high school/college credits. Rim began working toward an associate degree in her sophomore year of high school. This has required her to take overload classes each semester. Rim is on track to graduate with her associate degree and high school diploma in May with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Beyond her stellar academic abilities, Rim is very active in extra-curricular activities. As a member of the National Honor Society, she participates in community service activities such as the soup kitchen and volunteering with STEAM. She is a member of the CRHS student council and helps with the Pennies for Possibilities, a fundraiser that provides Christmas for 10 to 20 families in our community. She played soccer for three years and served as the team captain. This spring will be her fourth season on the CRHS track team.
Currently, Rim is working on her certified nurse’s assistant requirements. She will complete 10 college credits and her practicums by December to earn her state license. She has received the “Outstanding Achiever” award for track two years in a row, a “Certificate of Achievement Award” when completing her ESL program. Last year Rim was a “Leader in Me” Symposium Official Student Leader where she helped plan and conduct events for the 2019 Idaho conference. In her role, she met with school administrators from across the State of Idaho. During her time at CRHS, she has received the River Hawk “Perfect Attendance” award, the “Leadership” award, and the “Knowledge” award. Every year she has earned an academic award for having a 4.0 GPA. This year she will graduate in May with her high school diploma and from the College of Southern Idaho with her associate degree. Clearly Rim is an outstanding student who is passionate about learning and being involved in her community. I highly recommend her for this award.
More about Rim
“My associate degree is going to be in liberal arts because it is a degree that is accepted by many majors/programs,” Rim said. “But I am working toward going to the medical field getting my bachelor’s degree and then going to medical school.”
Rim’s top choice for college is the University of Idaho, and she plans to use her CNA to work in the medical field as she works toward her degree. “I will possibly be exploring more jobs in the medical field,” she said. “Then my plan is to go to medical school to become a doctor”
Wendie Munoz, history teacher at Canyon Ridge High School, said Rim is an insightful, sensitive, mature young lady and a natural leader.
“I am certain that Rim is going to continue to do great and creative things in her future,” she said.
Sara White, who teaches English as a New Language at Canyon Ridge, said Rim is a passionate learner and motivated student.
“I am not the only teacher impressed by her work ethic over the years,” White said. “She has a reputation as an outstanding student and kind person. She has been involved in school leadership in both middle and high school, and I do not doubt she will continue to be an academic and professional leader in her future endeavors.”
Scholar of the week: Magic Valley High School's Sharkirra Correa
Shakirra is actively involved in the Student Ambassadors leadership club at Magic Valley High School.
She helps the teachers with various art projects and helped start the school wide business, said Annie Peterson, Magic Valley High School’s College and Career Adviser and Work-Based Learning coordinator.
Shakirra is employed at Domino’s and is a very hard worker not only at her job but in school, she said.
“Shakirra has a positive attitude and always willing to help not only her peers but her teachers,” Peterson said.
“Her future career path is to go into business management. She will be graduating high school early and will go to CSI next fall. Shakirra is a truly wonderful person.”
Jo-Ann Pterson, Skills for Success teacher, said she demonstrates leadership both in the classroom and outside the classroom. “Shakirra is always willing to help out her fellow classmates,” she said.
“Shakirra goes above and beyond what is expected of her,” said art teacher Crystal Taylor.
“She is an outstanding student and is always punctual to class.”
