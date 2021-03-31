Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Emma Kober

From Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Nancy Jones

As Emma’s advisor for the past two years, I’ve witnessed a work ethic and a level of personal excellence that I’ve witnessed in very few students. Emma is a student who is focused on bringing her best to every class and task she is faced with completing. You can always depend on her to be in school, fully engaged and working hard.

I am so proud that Emma is the recipient of this award; I would be hard-pressed to find another student who is more deserving.

Congratulations, Emma!

From the Editor: Continuing to honor local scholars Since September, I've had the honor of helping to choose local students to be featured in our Scholar of the Week program along with CapEd Credit Union.

More from Emma

School activities: I participated in the debate team freshman through junior year and have participated in the TFHS mountain bike team. I also participated in Cross Country sophomore year.

Awards: I am currently part of the National Honors Society. I also have maintained honor roll throughout my educational career. I also was on the Dean’s list for spring 2020.

Employment: I worked for Immanuel Lutheran Daycare for about a year and a half. I am currently working for TREK.