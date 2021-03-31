 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Emma Kober
0 comments

Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Emma Kober

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Kober

Emma Kober
Cap Ed Scholar logo

From Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Nancy Jones

As Emma’s advisor for the past two years, I’ve witnessed a work ethic and a level of personal excellence that I’ve witnessed in very few students. Emma is a student who is focused on bringing her best to every class and task she is faced with completing. You can always depend on her to be in school, fully engaged and working hard.

I am so proud that Emma is the recipient of this award; I would be hard-pressed to find another student who is more deserving.

Congratulations, Emma!

More from Emma

School activities: I participated in the debate team freshman through junior year and have participated in the TFHS mountain bike team. I also participated in Cross Country sophomore year.

Awards: I am currently part of the National Honors Society. I also have maintained honor roll throughout my educational career. I also was on the Dean’s list for spring 2020.

Employment: I worked for Immanuel Lutheran Daycare for about a year and a half. I am currently working for TREK.

Education: I have fulfilled most of my credit requirements for high school, so this year I decided to go to CSI for most of my school day. I plan on graduating from high school with only about a semester left for my associate’s degree. I currently have a 3.94 GPA.

College Goals: I am planning on finishing my associate’s degree at CSI. I am majoring in education with an emphasis on History. After obtaining my associate degree I want to earn a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. I am currently researching programs that allow me to accomplish my master’s in 3 years rather than 4.

Career Goal: My goal is to finish my schooling and become a secondary history teacher. Eventually, I want to continue my degree and obtain a doctorate. After advancing my degree I want to become a professor at a college.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles to expand reopening as virus cases ease

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI pottery class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News