Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Ellie Jackson
Ellie
Nomination from Twin Falls High School Counselor Christi Benson

Ellie is a bright, mature and ambitious young woman. She has many academic accomplishments to be proud of. She has maintained at or above a 3.9 GPA throughout high school and has dedicated herself to balancing coursework and extracurricular activities. Ellie has dedicated herself to taking several challenging courses and a wide range of subject areas. Ellie’s achievements are a result of her consistent study habits and hard work.

Ellie has been actively involved in several extracurricular activities through school, including swim team, environmental club and science club. She has also participated in many volunteer activities with the Point Defiance Zoo as a zoo guide. In addition to all the activities Ellie was involved in, she also held a job as a swim instructor. Balancing time among these activities and school is a difficult task. Ellie makes it look easy.

After Ellie graduates she wants to attend a four year university for marine biology. She wants to be an activist doing her own research and educating people on just how beautiful our world is.

As a zoo guide, her job was to educate the guests at the zoo on the animals and how to conserve them. She had amazing experiences, especially with little kids, because they got so excited and amazed when she told them anything new. Ellie said it was an incredible experience and her main disappointment in moving away.

“The experience at the zoo fueled my passion for conservation and helped me realize my future goals,” she said.

Ellie is a very hardworking and dedicated young adult. She is eager to spread her wings and experience life in its fullest. I have no doubt that Ellie has a very bright future ahead of her.

The CapEd Scholar of the Week

Each week, the Times-News and CapEd will honor a local student for their hard work and dedication to education.

If you know a student worthy of honoring, let their school counselor know.

Counselors may make nominations at magicvalley.com/forms/submit/student.

