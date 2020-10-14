Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Ellie Jackson

Nomination from Twin Falls High School Counselor Christi Benson
Ellie is a bright, mature and ambitious young woman. She has many academic accomplishments to be proud of. She has maintained at or above a 3.9 GPA throughout high school and has dedicated herself to balancing coursework and extracurricular activities. Ellie has dedicated herself to taking several challenging courses and a wide range of subject areas. Ellie’s achievements are a result of her consistent study habits and hard work.
Ellie has been actively involved in several extracurricular activities through school, including swim team, environmental club and science club. She has also participated in many volunteer activities with the Point Defiance Zoo as a zoo guide. In addition to all the activities Ellie was involved in, she also held a job as a swim instructor. Balancing time among these activities and school is a difficult task. Ellie makes it look easy.
After Ellie graduates she wants to attend a four year university for marine biology. She wants to be an activist doing her own research and educating people on just how beautiful our world is.
As a zoo guide, her job was to educate the guests at the zoo on the animals and how to conserve them. She had amazing experiences, especially with little kids, because they got so excited and amazed when she told them anything new. Ellie said it was an incredible experience and her main disappointment in moving away.
“The experience at the zoo fueled my passion for conservation and helped me realize my future goals,” she said.
Ellie is a very hardworking and dedicated young adult. She is eager to spread her wings and experience life in its fullest. I have no doubt that Ellie has a very bright future ahead of her.
Scholar of the week: Jerome High School's Jerricho James
The nomination from counselor Christi Gilmore:
On track to be valedictorian, captain of the football team, captain of the baseball team, three years student body government, the most amazing kid!
Q&A
Q: What inspired you to join student government?
A: I was inspired to be a part of a leadership group within the school. I loved being a leader and a role model in sports, so doing it in school was a no brainer. Participating in community events and events that helped the school and staff. My older sister also inspired me to do it, she is one of my biggest role models, and after hearing about how much she enjoyed it, I knew I had to try it.
Q: How have you balanced keeping up with school work and participating in sports and other leadership?
A: Balancing the homework load and still doing everything that I have to do for sports has been a challenge. It’s difficult getting home late from practice, or a workout then going straight to the kitchen table and starting your hours worth of homework. Then waking up early the next morning for workouts. I would always try to complete my homework, no matter how late I had to stay up. I would remind myself every time I wanted to shut the textbook that I’m doing this for a reason and it’s not going to get done on its own. Motivation has to be there for someone to balance the heavy workload.
Q: How did you end up as captain of both football and baseball teams?
Getting selected captain for a team isn’t easy. People must respect you as a person and as a competitor. The best way to gain someone’s respect is to lead by example, it gets people to follow you. If they see you out working everyone, doing the extra couple reps, or not slowing down before the line on sprints, it will make them work harder. All because you are working harder. Then, I’ve always been vocal with all my teammates, always talking to them about how practice went or how they feel like they are doing out there. The team all voted for both baseball and football on who should be captain, and I was selected for both. Leadership and teamwork go hand in hand, the leader is still a part of the team and must do his job too. When all players on the team want to build and be better together that makes the team so much better.
Q: Christi, can you describe a little more why you think Jerricho is such an amazing kid?
JW is an amazing person. Raised by a single mother, he has always shown respect and compassion for those around him. He strives to be the best. Because while his mother works very hard, JW knows he is the head man in the family. He is an inspiration for his older and younger siblings.
Scholar of the week: Shoshone High School's Huriel Mireles
Nomination from Counselor Shelli Schroeder:
When Huriel Mireles was 15 years old, he and his family lost all of their personal belongings in a house fire, literally destroying everything they had, including their sense of safety and security. The community of Shoshone rallied around the Mireles family in an effort to help them find clothing, food and the staples of life that we may take for granted, but what wasn’t known was the amount of responsibility that fell onto the shoulders of Huriel. Nearly nine months pregnant at the time, Huriel’s mom was due to have her baby, and the family was split into different homes until they established where they could all call home again. Huriel became the main liaison between the community and his younger siblings and was relied upon to make sure his brothers made it to school while he maintained his own academic schedule. Huriel also works full time in the summer and part-time during school to help support his family and has participated in extracurricular activities at the high school. He was a key player when the varsity soccer team competed for state titles and was named the homecoming king for 2020. Huriel has participated in school government over the past four years and always has a smile on his face when asked to help with an activity at school. During the school year, he would find himself practicing until early evening, coming home to work on his homework and then helping his family at home. Finding a balance is not always easy with all of the responsibilities Huriel has taken on, and he is no stranger to hard work.
Community service is also important to Huriel; he has volunteered to help people in the community through landscaping for the elderly such as laying down sod, weeding and assisting with making their yards a nicer place to be. Huriel believes in doing for others when they can’t do the work themselves. Helping people with their yards makes people happy, and “that is what it is all about.” Huriel has maintained a 3.0 GPA in high school, is taking dual credit classes, and continues to be a role model for those around him. He is interested in pursuing a college degree in business management and is passionate about all the business world has to offer. Huriel is kind, passionate, giving and humble. He can also be shy and uncertain, and he sometimes needs a little extra encouragement to believe in himself. This award is an amazing way to tell Huriel that he is deserving and to continue to have the courage to pursue his dreams with passion and determination.
Scholar of the week: Wendell High School's Aspen Stinemates
Nomination from Wendell High School Counselor Teri Webberley
Aspen is one of our valedictorians. She has taken many honors and dual credit courses as she prepares for a career in nursing. She plans on attending Idaho State University next fall. Her first love is rodeo. She even incorporated it into her senior project by planning a rodeo event to raise money for cancer research. Her awards and accomplishments include: Principal’s Award of Excellence, lettered in basketball and volleyball the past three years, National Honor Society secretary, twice voted as most inspirational on her volleyball team, student body vice president, 5th District High School Rodeo secretary, three-time high school rodeo state qualifier, Sheridan Swenson Memorial Award and two-time class Trojan pride award.
Aspen is outgoing, friendly to everyone, and a confident young woman who has an awesome future ahead of her.
More about Aspen
Aspen’s teachers say she’s hard-working and always willing to lend a hand when needed. Her work ethic in sports and school will take her anywhere she wants to go, they said.
“Aspen has been riding since before she could walk,” her mom, Dalonna Guthrie-Hurd, said. “Her dad and I both have always been active in rodeo, and she has been competitive from a very early age. She won her first two all around titles and saddles in 2013 at the age of 10.”
When her grandfather died earlier this year from lung cancer believed to be caused by agent orange in Vietnam, Aspen was inspired to help. She organized a “Ride for the Cure” event and raised more than $2,600 that will be donated to lung cancer research at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
Aspen will be missed as she moves on from high school, teachers said.
“In athletics, she is a natural leader,” said Kirstin Wert, math teacher and head coach of JV volleyball. “Her teammates and coaches all would say the same thing. She brings out the best in others, sets the bar high for people and helps people reach the bar. Leading by example is something she is great at. She shows up on time, does what is best for her team, works on school on bus rides to away games, buys into the program’s expectations. Younger girls see what she is doing and then go and do it too.”
Younger players know they can go to her with questions and look up to her, Wert said.
“In the short time that I have known Aspen, I have known her as a young lady that is hard-working,” said Athletic Director Mike Green. “Someone willing to help out when needed, and an intelligent driven student athlete who will succeed when she leaves high school.”
