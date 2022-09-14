Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Elise St. Clair







Nomination from counselor

Elise has taken multiple AP, college-level and honors classes and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has also excelled in her AP tests. She is also involved with music and has continued to be involved in her orchestra class and is very involved with Bruin News newspaper.

Elise not only excels academically but she is also involved in these extracurricular clubs:

BPA secretary for the Twin Falls High School BPA chapter in the 2022-23 school year

Co-president of the Twin Falls High School Environmental Club

Opinion editor of The Bruin News, the high school newspaper

In addition, Elise has received the following special Business Professionals of America awards:

BPA Regional Competition: First in Advanced Desktop Publishing; First in Prepared Speech

BPA State Leadership Conference: First in Business Meeting Management Concepts; Fourth in Administrative Support Concepts

BPA National Leadership Conference: Thirty-eighth out of 289 finalists in Business Meeting Management Concepts

More about Elise St. Clair

Elise has lived in Twin Falls for nearly all of her life. Being a self-starter, she says she would like to study abroad to gain a “world perspective” on her chosen field of journalism.

She says she’s concerned about the misinformation being spread around the nation and she’d like to write for a newspaper so she can be a part of the solution to that problem.

“My hard work in high school over the last three years has led me a few steps closer to achieving all of my goals and I know that as I continue to set goals for myself, I will be able to achieve them when I put my mind to it because I never give up,” she said. “As for my love of learning, I will be able to broaden my knowledge of new and interesting topics in college and in my career as a journalist.

“I am so excited to pursue a career that will allow me to learn new things daily! I know I would not be as successful in school if I did not truly enjoy the learning process.”