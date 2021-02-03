Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Elisabeth Plouy

Nomination from Counselor Griselda Escobedo
Elisabeth has done so much in her short time since she moved to the United States from France her sixth grade year. I was her counselor then and she has always been a sweet, kind and intelligent young lady. She is always eager to help others. She also constantly challenges herself by taking extra classes either through online or the College of Southern Idaho.
Elisabeth is such a hard working, intelligent and caring young lady. She started taking high school classes during middle school and now has numerous college credits. Elisabeth is such a talented young lady in the classroom, track and soccer field, as well as utmost character. "Plouy" will definitely accomplish her dreams.
More about Elisabeth
Scholastic achievement
I have been in AP classes since sophomore year. I have taken advanced classes since sixth grade. I received straight A's all throughout middle school when I moved here from France. I have maintained a 4.0 GPA so far through high school. I help my classmates with their homework and help them understand the lesson.
Community achievements
In the community, I give my time to the refugee program and to helping the environment. I go on random cleanups to clean up regions around where I live. I try to teach others about the environment and help them be more aware. I give my time to the refugee center by helping them take care of the kids while their parents learn English. I have done this for three years. I have also helped with their summer camps for the kids every year since 2017.
Extracurricular achievements
I play soccer and I run track. I have made varsity for both sports since my freshman year. I am team captain of this year’s soccer team. We have gone to the state soccer championship every year and have earned the district championship every year.
Special awards
I am currently working towards the Congressional Award, which is a nationwide award.
Ms. Merkley, math teacher and track coach
I've had the great pleasure of having Elisabeth as a student, teacher aide, and athlete in track and field! In all fields she stands out above her peers as she goes above and beyond to push herself to be her best self while also helping her teammates and classmates in any way she can. I can always count on her to do whatever I ask of her both in the classroom and on the track and know that 110% effort will always be given. I will miss her dearly next year!
Mrs. Wright, AP calculus and astrophysics teacher
Elisabeth is such an outstanding student and a wonderful person! She is very conscientious and always turns in high-quality work. She is a leader by example and she helps those around her be their best. I enjoy having Elisabeth as a student in both calculus and astrophysics this year.
Coach Kauffman, soccer
Elisabeth was a stellar player for the lady Bruin soccer team. She was a leader on the field, while staying on track with her schooling. She was dedicated both in and out of season to making herself a better athlete and soccer player. We are so proud of her and could not think of a more deserving candidate.