Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Elisabeth Plouy

Community achievements

In the community, I give my time to the refugee program and to helping the environment. I go on random cleanups to clean up regions around where I live. I try to teach others about the environment and help them be more aware. I give my time to the refugee center by helping them take care of the kids while their parents learn English. I have done this for three years. I have also helped with their summer camps for the kids every year since 2017.

Extracurricular achievements

I play soccer and I run track. I have made varsity for both sports since my freshman year. I am team captain of this year’s soccer team. We have gone to the state soccer championship every year and have earned the district championship every year.

Special awards

I am currently working towards the Congressional Award, which is a nationwide award.

Ms. Merkley, math teacher and track coach