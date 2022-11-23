Scholar of the Week: Twin Falls High School's Elijah Escobedo

Nomination from counselor
Elijah Escobedo has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking high-level classes. He raised $4,700 for the Jae Foundation through a 3v3 basketball tournament.
More about Escobedo
Elijah is a natural born leader, but he is never satisfied, He wants to make continual improvements and continue to learn. He loves interacting and engaging with people. Another of his strongest traits is reliability. Without any doubts, anything asked of him will be done, most likely it has already been done before he has even been asked. He is someone who works hard, because he believes in it.
Extracurricular achievements
Elijah is a member of the Jae Foundation’s education committee. He’s helped with Wings and Things through BPA, TFHS School of Finance, and FCCLA (President). Elected Secretary of State, City and County Clerk, and Chief Editor for the Newspaper at American Legion Gem Boys State. Varsity Soccer Captain, Senior Class Vice President. 2022 BPA Podcast Production Team State Champions and National Qualifier. 2021-22 College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.