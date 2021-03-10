Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Colton Rasmussen

I’ve known Colton since he was in kindergarten due to playing sports with my son. I have been his counselor in elementary school kindergarten-first grade and middle school in sixth and seventh grade, and now have been his counselor at TFHS since his ninth grade year. In all the years I’ve known Colton he has always been the same hard-working, respectful, caring and intelligent young human being. He is driven in his academics demonstrated by the numerous college level classes he’s taken and will be short a couple of classes for his associates through the College of Southern Idaho and will graduate high school with a 3.9 GPA.
Colton will be graduating with 56 dual credit and will just need 10 credits for his associate degree in animal science. He also has been actively involved in the community by volunteering at the local soup kitchen when he has time outside his school sports and activities. Colton has participated in football and track all through high school, and was part of the 4x4 team placed third at state in 2019. He has always been willing to help out his peers and also helps his family with anything they need. Colton is very self-disciplined in his academic, work and personal goals. Last spring he was very disappointed to not have a track season due to COVID. Colton has trained so hard both nutritionally and athletically to be at peak performance for track season because he goal was to have his best track season yet and get scouted for college track scholarship. Since that didn’t happen, he is still hopeful he gets a track scholarship, however now is also looking at attending University of Idaho to pursue his animal science degree. Colton is such a great person both in school and community.
More about Colton
Coach Merkeley: When asking track athletes the other day what relays they wanted to be a part, of Colton’s response differed from ALL the rest. He simply said “put me wherever I can best help the team.” He always puts the team first and is a great leader to have in our program. I have never once in four years seen him give anything less than his best no matter how hard a workout was. Long or short, he will give it his all and there have been countless times a fellow coach or colleague has watched him run and made a comment about how he just embodies giving 110% effort every time.
Mr. Tarchione, government teacher: Inquisitive, respectful and introspective of what he learns and other’s opinions in government. He is scholarly and erudite in his analysis and schoolwork.
Mrs. Ploss, business management, macroeconomics teacher:
- One of the most humble students I have ever had in class.
- Very polite, respectful, values education.
- Extremely appreciative of the opportunities provided for him.
- Always smiling, willing to work hard to achieve his goals.
- Works well on a team and independently.
- Tries to help teammates reach their potential and individual and team goals.
- A great choice for this award and recognition.
Mr. Forster, English teacher:
Colton is a hardworking student who is determined to accomplish his goals. He is a polite student who is always willing to help others. I am fortunate to have had Colton in my English class as well as my advisory!
Mrs. Rapp—accounting I, Microsoft Office computers, and personal finance teacher:
Colton is very kind, considerate and hard working. He is meticulous in his work and goes beyond what is expected in the classroom. He is an active participant in the classroom and willingly works in a team setting or can complete tasks individually with ease. Colton pursues academic excellence with a sincere hunger for knowledge. He equally pursues excellence as an athlete. He sets goals for himself during the summer months and trains to stay in shape for every athletic season.