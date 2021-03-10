Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Colton Rasmussen

I’ve known Colton since he was in kindergarten due to playing sports with my son. I have been his counselor in elementary school kindergarten-first grade and middle school in sixth and seventh grade, and now have been his counselor at TFHS since his ninth grade year. In all the years I’ve known Colton he has always been the same hard-working, respectful, caring and intelligent young human being. He is driven in his academics demonstrated by the numerous college level classes he’s taken and will be short a couple of classes for his associates through the College of Southern Idaho and will graduate high school with a 3.9 GPA.

Colton will be graduating with 56 dual credit and will just need 10 credits for his associate degree in animal science. He also has been actively involved in the community by volunteering at the local soup kitchen when he has time outside his school sports and activities. Colton has participated in football and track all through high school, and was part of the 4x4 team placed third at state in 2019. He has always been willing to help out his peers and also helps his family with anything they need. Colton is very self-disciplined in his academic, work and personal goals. Last spring he was very disappointed to not have a track season due to COVID. Colton has trained so hard both nutritionally and athletically to be at peak performance for track season because he goal was to have his best track season yet and get scouted for college track scholarship. Since that didn’t happen, he is still hopeful he gets a track scholarship, however now is also looking at attending University of Idaho to pursue his animal science degree. Colton is such a great person both in school and community.