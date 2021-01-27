Scholar of the week: Twin Falls High School's Brinley Solosabal

Nomination from Counselor Griselda Escobedo

Brinley Solosabal has been actively involved in all things high school from challenging herself academically to lettering in multiple sports. Brinley has been playing volleyball and softball since her ninth grade year and has excelled. One of the nicest things I have seen from Brinley was seeing the fruition of her senior project, which was raising money for breast cancer research and donating the monies to two local women currently fighting their own cancer battles. Brinley tends to be on the quiet side so doesn't shine the spotlight on herself. But it is apparent that she is truly a hard worker and will excel in all her goals.

More on Brinley

Mr. Jones, athletic director, interim associate principal, math teacher and girls basketball coach: Brinley is a hard worker and in advisory, works hard to make sure her work is done every week and keeps a very close eye on her grades. If anything is ever missing due to missing school for sports or any other reason, she is responsible and accountable to get her work done and communicates with her teachers to make sure it's all taken care of correctly and completely.