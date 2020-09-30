Scholar of the week: Shoshone High School's Huriel Mireles

When Huriel Mireles was 15 years old, he and his family lost all of their personal belongings in a house fire, literally destroying everything they had, including their sense of safety and security. The community of Shoshone rallied around the Mireles family in an effort to help them find clothing, food and the staples of life that we may take for granted, but what wasn’t known was the amount of responsibility that fell onto the shoulders of Huriel. Nearly nine months pregnant at the time, Huriel’s mom was due to have her baby, and the family was split into different homes until they established where they could all call home again. Huriel became the main liaison between the community and his younger siblings and was relied upon to make sure his brothers made it to school while he maintained his own academic schedule. Huriel also works full time in the summer and part-time during school to help support his family and has participated in extracurricular activities at the high school. He was a key player when the varsity soccer team competed for state titles and was named the homecoming king for 2020. Huriel has participated in school government over the past four years and always has a smile on his face when asked to help with an activity at school. During the school year, he would find himself practicing until early evening, coming home to work on his homework and then helping his family at home. Finding a balance is not always easy with all of the responsibilities Huriel has taken on, and he is no stranger to hard work.