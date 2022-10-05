 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholar of the Week

Scholar of the Week: Shaylee Quinton

Shaylee Quinton

Shaylee Quinton



Nomination from counselor

Shaylee Quinton takes rigorous classes while maintaining a 4.0. She participates in community service activities and spent numerous hours in the elementary school helping students improve literacy. Shaylee also participates in the National Honor Society tutoring program at the high school helping peers with math.

More about Shaylee Quinton

Shaylee is a great student. She works hard and is conscious of her grades. She does not hesitate to help out and has been a joy to have in class. She will attend college to pursue a nursing degree.

 

 

