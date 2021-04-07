Scholar of the week: Richfield High School's Serena Kent

More on Serena from Richfield Girls Basketball Coach and Co-Athletic Director Buck Hendren

I have known Serena and her family for roughly 15 years and have had the privilege of coaching Serena in basketball for the last four. Serena was a manager for a couple of years for me while she was in junior high, so she learned the expectations of my program. Once she got into high school, she was able to exceed those expectations and show her teammates what was expected. One thing I stress with my basketball teams is the importance of communication. Serena served as a team captain for the last three years and has been a valuable asset in helping me maintain open communication with my team. Her teammates know that if they have something they do not feel comfortable talking about with me, they could go to her and she could convey the message.