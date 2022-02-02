Scholar of the Week: Oakley High School's Ximenna Pasillas







Nomination from counselor

Ximena is one of our top students and is working on college courses as well.

She is taking courses straight from College of Southern Idaho and has reached our highest level of courses.

She is an outstanding student who enjoys helping others.

She is going to college to study to be a math teacher.

More about Ximena

“I would like to nominate Ximena Pasillas. Her academic achievement is outstanding,” said math teacher Lisa Hitt. “She has reached the highest level math class we offer. She helps all those in need of help. She has a tremendous amount of integrity. Ximena has reached the highest levels in her mathematical classes because of her work ethic. She works hard at everything she does and wants to be excellent in these things. Ximena has expressed to me multiple times her interest in teaching secondary math. She is preparing for this field and is already taking some college courses towards this goal. Ximena will be an excellent math teacher. She is already working toward this goal in high school. This next semester she will be acting as a peer tutor in one of the junior high math classes. She has a way of explaining math to those around her where it just makes sense. She will be an amazing math teacher and I am proud to know her!”

“Ximena has taken rigorous courses including the completion of 47 college credits while in high school, said teacher Joann Wade. “Her goal is to become a high school Math teacher and she has focused on course work that will help her achieve that goal.

“She asks intelligent questions and offers solutions to problems and values diverse opinions. She is a great role model for the Hispanic youth in our school and community.

When we approached our higher math students about helping as a peer tutor for our 7th graders, Ximena was the first one to volunteer and has been a valuable asset to both the students and the teacher!

“Ximena is seriously one of the kindest students you will ever meet! She also has a quick wit and contagious sense of humor! She encourages others to be successful and lifts those around her up!”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0