Scholar of the Week: Oakley High School's Vance Lind

Nomination from Counselor
Vance Lind is one of Oakley High School’s top students, and he’s graduating early in January. Vance is ideal for this award because he is already a lifelong learner. In school he is the student showing up to class with research done on a previous topic that piqued his interest. In our school’s YMCA Youth in Government participation, he is one of the students who put himself forward to run for governor just so he could see if he had what it takes to complete a campaign. He loves knowledge and he loves applying knowledge. Vance does not learn so that he can pass tests (though he studies hard to ensure that he does pass with high marks). He learns so that he can do better in his work (he has been self-employed in his own lawn care business for over four years and drives the nicest car on campus he purchased with his own cash). He learns so that he can deal with the plethora of opposing views in our media cycle. He learns so that he can decide what direction he wants to go in life. And, he learns so that he can advocate for individual rights; this last point has been a big deal to him this semester as he is trying to work for freedom of choice regarding health.
More about Vance
“Vance Lind will represent Oakley, the Magic Valley area, and Idaho very well,” said teacher Michael Jenks. “He is sincere, honest, dedicated to learning, and loves to help others. I know that through his school and church he has already committed many hours to service in the community. He is known locally as an honest businessman in spite of his young years. I fully support the nomination of Vance Lind because he has a character I trust and a leadership potential that I would be willing to vote for should he ever run for public office.”
Vance plans to serve as a two-year missionary for his church, which will be a huge educational process for him in terms of learning more about his faith, learning about the people he has the opportunity to work among, and possibly learning a language. Upon completion of his missionary service, he will apply to two schools, initially: Utah State and BYU-Idaho. Because of his interest in business, he may decide instead to apply to Boise State or Southern Utah University because of particular scholarship offerings. He wants his bachelor’s degree so he can get right to the action of internships and a career ladder in the business world.