Scholar of the Week: Oakley High School's Vance Lind

Nomination from Counselor

Vance Lind is one of Oakley High School’s top students, and he’s graduating early in January. Vance is ideal for this award because he is already a lifelong learner. In school he is the student showing up to class with research done on a previous topic that piqued his interest. In our school’s YMCA Youth in Government participation, he is one of the students who put himself forward to run for governor just so he could see if he had what it takes to complete a campaign. He loves knowledge and he loves applying knowledge. Vance does not learn so that he can pass tests (though he studies hard to ensure that he does pass with high marks). He learns so that he can do better in his work (he has been self-employed in his own lawn care business for over four years and drives the nicest car on campus he purchased with his own cash). He learns so that he can deal with the plethora of opposing views in our media cycle. He learns so that he can decide what direction he wants to go in life. And, he learns so that he can advocate for individual rights; this last point has been a big deal to him this semester as he is trying to work for freedom of choice regarding health.