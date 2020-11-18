 Skip to main content
Scholar of the week: Oakley High School's Senait Ricks
Scholar of the week

Scholar of the week: Oakley High School's Senait Ricks

Senait Ricks

Senait Ricks
Nomination from Counselor Kristen Nelson

Senait Ricks is a senior who came to Oakley High School her sophomore year. She is a bright student and loved by everyone here. Senait is fully deaf, and before she came to our school she had attended mostly schools for the deaf and hard of hearing out-of-state. Senait can read lips and has an interpreter at school, and she is fully integrated into our classrooms and student body. Senait is on drill team, is our student body secretary, and was even in our homecoming royalty. Senait was one of our Renaissance Student of the Year recipients last year. She is dynamic and has a bright future. Senait is taking dual credit and honors courses as a senior, and she has a 3.92 GPA. She is truly a joy to be around. She clearly doesn’t let her disability stop her from doing what she loves. Can you imagine the extra challenge she has learning drill team routines when she can’t hear the music with her ears? She doesn’t just participate, either — she is fantastic at it. It is a joy to see other students in our school learning sign language from her so they can communicate more openly. Senait is a minority here at our school, as a Black/African American student, and also as a student with a disability, but she is truly a leader and I will miss her when she has graduated. She plans to attend college at BYU or BYU-Idaho next fall.

Drill team coach Breana Arnell

Senait has been a member of the Oakley drill team for two years. She not only is able to execute the dances with exactness, she puts personality into them, especially Hip Hop. Some of her talent is just in her blood but most of it comes from hard work, practicing most every day after class, taking coaches critiques and never giving up. Her “try anything” attitude is an inspiration to everyone around her. She is the kindest most patient person I know. We are lucky to have her as a student at Oakley High.

Driving instructor Julie Richardson

Senait has the brightest smile that makes others smile. Her smile is there when she’s happy, excited, frustrated, or confused. I had Senait in driver’s education. She was a trooper. I would explain what to do before we started so that she could read my lips. Then, as we were driving, I would have to point to where I needed her to go. Sometimes she would be concentrating on her driving so I would have to tap her shoulder. She wouldn’t startle and make mistakes like most students would, she just completed what I needed her to do. She would then smile and apologize for my having to tap her shoulder. The takeaway is that she will try anything and work through the difficult parts.

English teacher Marci Voigt

Senait has been a great addition to our school since day one. She is always smiling and laughing in my class, and I’m so glad she is here.

