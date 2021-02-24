Scholar of the week: Oakley High School's Mattaya Searle

Nomination from Counselor Kristen Nelson

Mattaya Searle is a senior at Oakley High School and an active member of OHS Yearbook. Mattaya stands out as a student who has overcome adversity to succeed. When Mattaya was five years old, she was in an accident that gave her extra physical challenges throughout her school years. In high school, Mattaya required surgeries related to her accident, which made it difficult to get around the school building. For a period of time Mattaya even received in-home learning from the school. Through all of this, Mattaya has given her full effort to learn and succeed, never making excuses.

Mattaya is now one of the top students at Oakley High School, taking honors and dual credit classes whenever possible. She will graduate with over 20 dual college credits, including calculus, English 102, and anthropology. Most notable to other students at the school is Mattaya’s friendly nature and willingness to help. She is an active helper with school service projects and can always be seen with a smile on her face.

