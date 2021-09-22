Scholar of the week: Oakley High School's Kaylee Whiteley

Nomination
Oakley High School Counselor Aaron Morgan said he nominated Kaylee Whiteley for CapEd Scholar because she’s one of the top students in the school. She’s currently ranked No. 1 in her class.
“She is a leader in the yearbook organization,” Morgan said. “She published last year’s book and is the mentor to the editor-in-chief this year. She learns content then turns and teaches other students to achieve. I believe that is what success as a learner is all about.”
Kaylee is an exemplary student, leader, and caring friend, said business education and yearbook teacher Andrei Goddard.
“I have known her since she was a little tike,” he said. “Then I got to know her as a student when she entered Oakley Junior High and on to the Oakley High School, where I teach.
“I am a business education teacher and a bit techy, so I have spent a great deal of time getting to know the students who come into our small school. Kaylee is a student who asks questions respectfully and is quick to understand and follow up with her own problem-solving abilities.
“When she came into my classes starting in ninth grade, she was a delight because she is respectful to me and also shows respect to the other students. She is a hard worker, problem solver and has high expectations for herself. She also holds others to that same level of standard. Those high expectations and problem-solving skills are valued highly as a leader which she became in my yearbook program. She was the editor-in-chief her junior year. She published the 2020-21 yearbook with her team. She also helped to publish two books before that and held a leadership role as the lead designer the previous year. She was and is a mentor to younger, more inexperienced yearbookers and has taught them by showing patience.
“I have now been her teacher in multiple business classes for almost four years and know firsthand what her abilities are. She is a sincere and thoughtful student. She has strong ethics and a huge interest in horticulture and business. She is goal-oriented, therefore it is a pleasure to recommend Kaylee for the CapED Overall Academic Achievement scholarship.”
Future education plans
Her post-graduation plans are to go to either Utah State University or the College of Southern Idaho and major in horticulture and business.