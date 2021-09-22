Scholar of the week: Oakley High School's Kaylee Whiteley

Nomination

Oakley High School Counselor Aaron Morgan said he nominated Kaylee Whiteley for CapEd Scholar because she’s one of the top students in the school. She’s currently ranked No. 1 in her class.

“She is a leader in the yearbook organization,” Morgan said. “She published last year’s book and is the mentor to the editor-in-chief this year. She learns content then turns and teaches other students to achieve. I believe that is what success as a learner is all about.”

Kaylee is an exemplary student, leader, and caring friend, said business education and yearbook teacher Andrei Goddard.

“I have known her since she was a little tike,” he said. “Then I got to know her as a student when she entered Oakley Junior High and on to the Oakley High School, where I teach.

“I am a business education teacher and a bit techy, so I have spent a great deal of time getting to know the students who come into our small school. Kaylee is a student who asks questions respectfully and is quick to understand and follow up with her own problem-solving abilities.