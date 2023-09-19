Nomination from counselor

Ashlee is a bright, ambitious young lady who is currently ranked No. 1 in her senior class at Murtaugh School. She has been recognized for her athletic skills over the years, but I feel it is even more important to recognize her for her academic accomplishments, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

More about Ashlee Stanger

Ashlee is one of those students who understands the hard work that education requires, and pushes herself to be the best that she can be. Ashlee is not afraid to ask for help when she truly needs it. She is very coachable. This quote how Ashlee approaches her academic life at Murtaugh School: “Life’s challenges are not supposed to paralyze you; they’re supposed to help you discover who you are.”

Ashlee has received a variety of academic awards at our school over the past three years. Some of these include the following: Most Improved Student in English I, Top Horticulturist, Outstanding Student in U.S. History, Outstanding Achievement in Biology, The Bookworm Award, Mathematics Honor Roll, Top Female Mathematician, “Stellar” Student in Astronomy and the IDLA Excellence Award. In addition she was selected for membership in our school’s chapter of National Honor Society. This honor is based on the following pillars: character, scholarship, leadership and service of which Ashlee is outstanding in each.

In addition to these awards, Ashlee has also received the following athletic awards: All Conference Volleyball Honorable Mention 2021, All Conference Volleyball Player of the Year 2022, All State Volleyball 1st Team 2022, and member of the State Volleyball 3rd Place team.

What’s next for Ashlee?

At this time, Ashlee plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho after graduating from high school and would like to pursue a major in the healthcare field. After receiving her associate degree, Ashlee would like to transfer to a four-year college/university to complete her bachelor’s degree. Ashlee also aspires to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

— Times-News