Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Nicholas Sorenson

Nomination from Counselor John Kontos
Nic is one of those students that makes being a counselor a very easy job. He is extremely motivated to be successful in all aspects of his life — academically, personally and spiritually. He’s one of five students in our senior class that have a 4.00 GPA while having taken 24 honors and dual credit classes. He’s one of our student body officers, a two-year member of our Hope Squad (Suicide Prevention Group), a member of the National Honor Society and the current seminary president. He’s done track for two years, baseball for three years and football for four years. This year he was selected as first team all district and state defensive back and he’s also the sportsman of the year. He’s done all of this and at the same tutored one of his classmates in math, participated in numerous service projects including chopping wood for elderly people, participating in canned food drives and collecting money and donations for the Gift of Green at Christmas. He has been accepted to Brigham Young University, where he will study electrical engineering after he serves a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has aspirations of playing football for BYU as well.
More about Nicholas from Keelan McCaffrey, teacher and Minico’s head football coach
Nick is a great leader. We were fortunate to coach Nick for four years on the football team. He is a guy who puts the team first, and is selfless in his leadership style. He wants to encourage everyone around him to be better than they were the day before. He is one of the smartest football players we have ever had the opportunity to coach. His communication with teachers, coaches, players and parents is always with respect. He is a man who has integrity and is self-motivated. First and foremost, he is a team guy that will push accomplishments and awards to others, but will also be the first to admit a mistake.
Nick is truly one of the best student-athletes I have ever coached. I have always believed that dude will be successful in anything he chooses to do. His care for others and the energy he brings to an environment are empowering. I know he is going to serve an LDS mission and when he returns he will attend the college of his choice to earn a degree. His goal is to attend BYU and play football there as well.