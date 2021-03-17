Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Nicholas Sorenson

Nic is one of those students that makes being a counselor a very easy job. He is extremely motivated to be successful in all aspects of his life — academically, personally and spiritually. He’s one of five students in our senior class that have a 4.00 GPA while having taken 24 honors and dual credit classes. He’s one of our student body officers, a two-year member of our Hope Squad (Suicide Prevention Group), a member of the National Honor Society and the current seminary president. He’s done track for two years, baseball for three years and football for four years. This year he was selected as first team all district and state defensive back and he’s also the sportsman of the year. He’s done all of this and at the same tutored one of his classmates in math, participated in numerous service projects including chopping wood for elderly people, participating in canned food drives and collecting money and donations for the Gift of Green at Christmas. He has been accepted to Brigham Young University, where he will study electrical engineering after he serves a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has aspirations of playing football for BYU as well.