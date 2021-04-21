Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Kent Merrill

Nomination from counselor John Kontos
Kent has been extremely active while attending Minico. While taking numerous honors and dual credit classes he is one of five students in the senior class that has maintained a 4.0 GPA.
He has played football and basketball for four years. He was named to the all conference football first team linebacker and was the varsity basketball team captain this year. He’s been a Key Club member for four years along with being the president last year and this year. He is also a co-president of the National Honor Society. He’s been involved with the student government for four years, including being class president his freshman and sophomore years, student body vice president his junior year and student body secretary this year. He has assisted in the organization of Minico’s annual Souper Bowl drive along with collecting food and toys for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council and Minico’s Gift of Green. He has been involved in an innumerable amount of other volunteer activities for the community and school.
His future plans are to attend Idaho State University to study both math and science. He plans to be a math teacher during the school year and a wildlife biologist during the summer.
More about Kent
Kent is a 4.0 student and is a leader in the classroom, on his teams and in the schools. He has served in student leadership during all four years of high school, served as captain of the Minico boys basketball team and is the Key Club president at Minico.
Kent is a funny and dynamic storyteller and was voted one of the most trusted students by his peers. As a result of that trust vote, he was selected to be a member of the group of 20 students to start the Hope Squad — a suicide prevention and intervention class started in January 2020.
“I am grateful and honored to be able to receive this award from among so many great classmates,” Kent said. “When I graduate from Idaho State University, I look forward to giving back to my community as a school teacher and as an entrepreneur.”