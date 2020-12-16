Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Brinlee Wheeler

Nomination from Counselor John Kontos

Brinlee’s day starts at 6:45 a.m. with a zero hour choir class and can last late into the evening because of her involvement in student body leadership as the broadcast coordinator and her participation in the Magic Valley Philharmonic. She is in her seventh year of orchestra in school, playing the cello, and this is her fourth year in the Philharmonic. She is very active in her church youth group and was in the process to adding spring tennis to all of this, last year, until the COVID shutdown and is planning to do it this year. While in high school, she has maintained a 3.92 GPA while taking numerous honors and dual credit classes. This year she will earn 12 college credits along with graduating from high school. Her future plans are to go to either Idaho State University or Utah State University to become a physical therapist.