Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Brinlee Wheeler
Scholar of the week

Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Brinlee Wheeler

Nomination from Counselor John Kontos

Brinlee’s day starts at 6:45 a.m. with a zero hour choir class and can last late into the evening because of her involvement in student body leadership as the broadcast coordinator and her participation in the Magic Valley Philharmonic. She is in her seventh year of orchestra in school, playing the cello, and this is her fourth year in the Philharmonic. She is very active in her church youth group and was in the process to adding spring tennis to all of this, last year, until the COVID shutdown and is planning to do it this year. While in high school, she has maintained a 3.92 GPA while taking numerous honors and dual credit classes. This year she will earn 12 college credits along with graduating from high school. Her future plans are to go to either Idaho State University or Utah State University to become a physical therapist.

More on Brinlee

“Brinlee is one of the most dedicated students I have ever had. I have taught her for seven years and she has excelled on her cello,” said orchestra teacher Meagan Andrew. “Her hard work and dedication in orchestra has earned her a spot in the top auditioned chamber group at Minico. On top of being a dedicated student she is also kind and caring. She is always looking for ways to serve and lighten others burdens. I have no doubt that she will go on to accomplish many great things after high school.”

Kontos said Brinlee is one of the most upbeat people he knows. “I have never known her to be negative or heard her say a bad word about anyone or anything,” he said. “My experience with her is that her values are of the highest order, as are her standards.”

Students with Brinlee’s kindness and generosity are rare, Kontos said. “I truly believe that whatever she chooses to do in life she will excel at.”

