Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Azucena Madera

Nomination from counselor John Kontos
Azucena is a senior who is planning on studying international business at Boise State after she graduates from high school. When she graduates from high school she will have also earned her associate degree from the College of Southern Idaho. This achievement makes her the first person in her family to graduate from college.
She has been very active while at Minico, having been a member of the science club and dance team all four years. She taught a dance to the West Minico Middle School dance team. She’s done FCCLA for two years, tennis for two years, track for one year and she’s the public relations representative for this year’s student council. She has been awarded a presidential scholarship to BSU.
Throughout the past year, she has assisted in disinfecting the pews at her church and has assisted in fundraisers that the church has held.
More on Azucena from her dance coach, Sandee Schwan Nelson
It is with great pleasure that I get to write on behalf of Azucena Madera (Suzy). I have known Suzy for several years and have had the pleasure of being her dance coach for the past four years.
As a team member, Azucena can be the heart of the team. She is dedicated to everything she does in life; I find her to be one of the most hard-working individuals I have ever known. She works to better herself and to help everyone around her better themselves and what they are doing.
Suzy has the most delightful personalities and is pure joy to be around. She brightens up every environment that she is part of. It is hard to be mad or sad if she is in close proximity.
Like all of Azucena’s many accomplishments, she is humble and very appreciative. I don’t think Suzy realizes what a gem she is.
Azucena’s sister Karina Madera
Azucena Madera is a well-behaved kid in class. She is always on task and makes sure to turn in her work on time. When she has time, she would do her homework to get it done early. She is a good teammate who helps the team out when needed. She would even help people when they need rides to go home. She is a strong, hard worker and is kind to everyone she meets.
Azucena is a likeable person who can connect to peers around her and inspires others to improve themselves. She has high goals that she wants to accomplish and feels very glad to receive this award. She wants to get an international business degree in the future and also attend Boise State University. It is not easy to attain her goals, but I know that Azucena will try her hardest to not only get a business degree but to achieve it with high marks.