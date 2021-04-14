Scholar of the week: Minico High School's Azucena Madera

Nomination from counselor John Kontos

Azucena is a senior who is planning on studying international business at Boise State after she graduates from high school. When she graduates from high school she will have also earned her associate degree from the College of Southern Idaho. This achievement makes her the first person in her family to graduate from college.

She has been very active while at Minico, having been a member of the science club and dance team all four years. She taught a dance to the West Minico Middle School dance team. She’s done FCCLA for two years, tennis for two years, track for one year and she’s the public relations representative for this year’s student council. She has been awarded a presidential scholarship to BSU.

Throughout the past year, she has assisted in disinfecting the pews at her church and has assisted in fundraisers that the church has held.

More on Azucena from her dance coach, Sandee Schwan Nelson

It is with great pleasure that I get to write on behalf of Azucena Madera (Suzy). I have known Suzy for several years and have had the pleasure of being her dance coach for the past four years.