Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Toby Dickson

Toby Dickson

Nomination from Counselor

Toby, has improved a tremendous amount in academics from the past years. Toby excels in English classes as well as art and social science classes. Toby’s GPA has gone up since Toby started here at MVHS. I am very proud of Toby for putting in all the hard work to be successful at school.

Toby displays a lot of wonderful qualities such as being an effective leader both in the classroom and outside of the classroom. Toby has won many reading awards in her classes. Toby is very creative when it comes to art work.

Toby is an ideal candidate for this award because of Toby’s ability to work hard and focus on becoming an Animator. Toby has improved in getting good grades and graduating.

I am very proud of Toby for working so hard in school! I have no doubt in my mind that Toby will be very successful in life!

Toby’s future plans are to move to Austin, Texas and attend Austin Community College to study Computer Animation.

