Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Te'Auna Reese







Nomination from counselor

Te’Auna Reese works really hard in school and is always willing to do extra work in her classes to get a head. She is a very dedicated and conscientious student. She is always very engaged in her classes, and she is always willing to help her fellow classmates if they are struggling. She is very motivated to do her very best not only in school but out of school. Te’Auna is a member of the Magic Valley Elite Dance Team and works part time after school.

Te’Auna is a very motivated smart girl who works very hard to do her very best in school.

She is eager to learn and help her fellow classmates with their assignments. I feel as though she will be a wonderful teacher.

Te’Auna wants to attend the College of Southern Idaho to become a teacher after she graduates.

More about Te’Auna

“Te’Auna Reese is a very conscientious student who strives for excellence in her classes,” said English teacher Andrea Carr. “She is always willing to help her fellow classmates with their problems and their class assignments. Te’Auna always competes her assignments on time and produces quality work. She takes a great deal of pride in her school work and being a good citizen.”

“Te’Auna always has a positive attitude and is always eager to learn new things,” said College and Career Adviser Annie Peterson. “Te’Auna has a strong work ethic both in the classroom and outside of the classroom. She is very dedicated to her competitive dance team and displays leadership within her dance team.”

