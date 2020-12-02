Scholar of the week: Magic Valley High School's Sharkirra Correa

Shakirra is actively involved in the Student Ambassadors leadership club at Magic Valley High School.

She helps the teachers with various art projects and helped start the school wide business, said Annie Peterson, Magic Valley High School’s College and Career Adviser and Work-Based Learning coordinator.

Shakirra is employed at Domino’s and is a very hard worker not only at her job but in school, she said.

“Shakirra has a positive attitude and always willing to help not only her peers but her teachers,” Peterson said.

“Her future career path is to go into business management. She will be graduating high school early and will go to CSI next fall. Shakirra is a truly wonderful person.”

Jo-Ann Pterson, Skills for Success teacher, said she demonstrates leadership both in the classroom and outside the classroom. “Shakirra is always willing to help out her fellow classmates,” she said.

“Shakirra goes above and beyond what is expected of her,” said art teacher Crystal Taylor.

“She is an outstanding student and is always punctual to class.”

