 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholar of the week: Magic Valley High School's Sharkirra Correa
0 comments
alert top story
Scholar of the week

Scholar of the week: Magic Valley High School's Sharkirra Correa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shakirra Correa

Shakirra Correa
Cap Ed Scholar logo

Shakirra is actively involved in the Student Ambassadors leadership club at Magic Valley High School.

She helps the teachers with various art projects and helped start the school wide business, said Annie Peterson, Magic Valley High School’s College and Career Adviser and Work-Based Learning coordinator.

Shakirra is employed at Domino’s and is a very hard worker not only at her job but in school, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Shakirra has a positive attitude and always willing to help not only her peers but her teachers,” Peterson said.

“Her future career path is to go into business management. She will be graduating high school early and will go to CSI next fall. Shakirra is a truly wonderful person.”

Jo-Ann Pterson, Skills for Success teacher, said she demonstrates leadership both in the classroom and outside the classroom. “Shakirra is always willing to help out her fellow classmates,” she said.

“Shakirra goes above and beyond what is expected of her,” said art teacher Crystal Taylor.

“She is an outstanding student and is always punctual to class.”

The CapEd Scholar of the Week

Each week, the Times-News and CapEd will honor a local student for their hard work and dedication to education.

If you know a student worthy of honoring, let their school counselor know.

Counselors may make nominations at magicvalley.com/forms/submit/student.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI pottery class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News