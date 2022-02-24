Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Miah Dutcher

Nomination from Counselor

Miah has overcome so many obstacles in order to graduate. She has had absolutely no family support while going through school. Miah knows what it is like to provide for herself. She is a hard-working, motivated student who is very conscientious in school as well as at her job. Miah is always willing to go the extra mile in getting good grades in her classes. She makes sure that if people are in need of help she is there for them. Miah has strived over the past year to get good grades and pass all her classes. When she was in her Culinary Arts class she was also very helpful to not only her classmates but her teacher as well.