Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Miah Dutcher

Nomination from Counselor
Miah has overcome so many obstacles in order to graduate. She has had absolutely no family support while going through school. Miah knows what it is like to provide for herself. She is a hard-working, motivated student who is very conscientious in school as well as at her job. Miah is always willing to go the extra mile in getting good grades in her classes. She makes sure that if people are in need of help she is there for them. Miah has strived over the past year to get good grades and pass all her classes. When she was in her Culinary Arts class she was also very helpful to not only her classmates but her teacher as well.
Miah is the ideal candidate because she is hard-working, motivated and is a very kind person who wants to see people succeed in their lives.
More about Miah
“I had Miah in my Skills for Success Class last year and I saw a huge improvement with her communication skills & attitude,” said Skills for Success teacher Joni Peterson. “She has improved in so many ways and I am very proud of her for overcoming many of her life obstacles.”
Miah is planning on attending CSI in the fall to be part of the Culinary Arts Program.