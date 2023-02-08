





Nomination from counselor

Matthew Meitzenheimer excels in his classes and is a very smart student. He is always wanting to learn new things. He has over a 3.5 GPA and is very driven to become a successful person.

More about Matthew Meitzenheimer

Matthew is a natural leader. He works hard in and out of school. Matthew is the ideal candidate for this award because he is very focused, smart and willing to help others.

A gifted student

Matthew has the confidence and dedication to be an amazing person who will contribute to society. He is very gifted when it comes to technology.

Future plans

Matthew plans to keep working at Subway and attend CSI to go into the information technology industry.