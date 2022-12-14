 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholar of the Week

Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Kayleen Turner

Magic Valley High School's Kayleen Turner

Kayleen Turner



Cap Ed Scholar logo

Nomination from counselor

Kayleen Turner is a very smart, dedicated student. She struggled at Twin Falls High School but was able to graduate early from Magic Valley High School.

More about Turner

Kayleen is a very talented artist as well and was featured as the Artist of the Month. She was a teacher’s aide for many of her teachers here at MVHS. She was always very helpful in tutoring her fellow peers.

Extracurricular achievements

Kayleen is a hard worker not only in school but at her job. She came to school every day on time and is raising a little boy. She is a very smart, determined, strong woman.

 

 

