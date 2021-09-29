Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Katiyana Eversole

“I nominate Katiyana Eversole because she is a dedicated, motivated strong person,” Magic Valley High School College & Career Adviser Annie Peterson said.

She has come a long way in her life and is going to get to graduate early, Peterson said. Katiyana has overcome a lot to be where she is today.

“Kat will be taking a dual credit class at CSI spring semester. She plans on attending the University of Idaho in the fall,” Peterson said. “Kat is a very motivated, dedicated hard working student who is going to be graduating early. I am so very proud of her and know she will be very successful in her life.”

Katiyana has a 3.50 GPA and excels in all of her classes, Peterson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have her in my skills for success class and she is always willing to help her fellow classmates,” she said. “She works really well in a group setting. Katiyana tutors her fellow classmates and makes sure they are successful here at Magic Valley High School.”

Katiyana is an ideal candidate for this award because she is a very dedicated, smart and caring person, Peterson said. She is always engaged and ready to learn in my class. Katiyana is always on time for school.