Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Katiyana Eversole

“I nominate Katiyana Eversole because she is a dedicated, motivated strong person,” Magic Valley High School College & Career Adviser Annie Peterson said.
She has come a long way in her life and is going to get to graduate early, Peterson said. Katiyana has overcome a lot to be where she is today.
“Kat will be taking a dual credit class at CSI spring semester. She plans on attending the University of Idaho in the fall,” Peterson said. “Kat is a very motivated, dedicated hard working student who is going to be graduating early. I am so very proud of her and know she will be very successful in her life.”
Katiyana has a 3.50 GPA and excels in all of her classes, Peterson said.
“I have her in my skills for success class and she is always willing to help her fellow classmates,” she said. “She works really well in a group setting. Katiyana tutors her fellow classmates and makes sure they are successful here at Magic Valley High School.”
Katiyana is an ideal candidate for this award because she is a very dedicated, smart and caring person, Peterson said. She is always engaged and ready to learn in my class. Katiyana is always on time for school.
Katiyana is graduating early in May and is going to the University of Idaho to become a clinical psychologist.
More about Katiyana
“I have had the opportunity to help Katiyana succeed here at MVHS. She is a very caring, smart person.” —Amy Rothweiler, MVHS counselor.
“When the class was over she overcame her fear of public speaking and grew so much from her experience.” —Mrs. Lisa Wellard English and public speaking teacher.
“I had the pleasure of having Katiyana in my skills for success class and she always contributed to our classroom discussions. She even taught the class about various psychology topics and helped them find their skills & weaknesses.” —Mrs. Jo Ann Peterson, teacher.