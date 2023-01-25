Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Jordyn King

(Editor's note: The CapEd Scholar of the Week is being republished to correct a production error in Wednesday's edition.)

Nomination from counselor

Jordyn King is a very smart and hard-working student who goes above and beyond to help not only her family, but her peers and teachers here at Magic Valley High School.

More about King

Jordyn is actively involved in The Student Ambassadors Leadership Club here at MVHS! She is helping out with many schoolwide events as well as helping in her community. When she is not working, she tutors students so they can succeed with their schoolwork. Jordyn is very active in the yearbook staff and helps many of the teachers with lessons they may have.

A natural leader

Jordyn is an ideal candidate for recognition because she has what it takes to be a strong leader — not only in school but outside of school. She is very dedicated in her school work, job and helping others.

Future plans

Jordyn is planning on attending either Lewis-Clark State College or the University of Idaho to major in Public Affairs and possibly International Studies.