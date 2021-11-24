Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Jasper Palomarez

Nomination from Counselor

“I am very proud to nominate Jasper for Scholar of the week”, said college and career advisor Anne Peterson. “They graduated early and excelled in their academics. Jasper was my intern who helped me with advertisements for our school-wide events. Jasper is an inspiration to many of their classmates and will be very successful in their future!”

Jasper excels in their classes. Jasper is always very helpful to all their peers and is engaged in all their classes. Jasper graduated early on Nov. 3.

Jasper is always willing to help their fellow classmates if they are struggling in class. Jasper helped me with creating many posters for our various events. Jasper displays respect for all their classmates as well as the staff at MVHS. Jasper is willing to go the extra mile in getting all their assignments done as well as taking the initiative in planning for the future.

Jasper wants to move to Washington at attend Lake Institute to become a mortician.

More about Jasper

“I had Jasper in my Skills for Success class and they did a very good job teaching the other students about the importance of accountability and self-control,” said skills for success teacher Jo Ann Peterson.

Jasper was truly a delight to have in class. Jasper is always willing to teach and help their fellow classmates. Jasper was always engaged and eager to learn new things in class.

