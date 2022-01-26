 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholar of the Week

Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Isabella Rosales

Nomination from counselor

Isabella dropped out of high school her junior year and then decided to attend the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy last year. After she received 14 credits at the Youth Academy she came to Magic Valley High School and is graduating early. Because of her determination and motivation she will be accomplishing her goal of obtaining her diploma. It takes a lot to go back to school after you drop out. I, however, have no doubt that Isabella will succeed in her life after she gradates high school.

Some of Isabella’s accomplishments include community service projects like cleaning up community members’ yards, adopt-a-highway cleanups and also helping her fellow classmates and staff at MVHS. She learned what it takes to become a leader and valuable team member at the Challenge Academy.

Isabella is the ideal candidate for this award because she exemplifies what it takes to accomplish her goals and to be determined, motivated and focused on becoming a productive member of society.

More about Isabella

“I had the opportunity to work with Isabella in finding what career path she wants to do after high school which is to become an EMT,” said Counselor Annie Peterson.

Isabella plans on attending the College of Southern Idaho in the fall to take classes and become an EMT. She looks forward to helping people.

