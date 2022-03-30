Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Damian Rudy Paredes







Nomination from Counselor

Rudy is a very motivated student who has greatly improved in his academics. He is a very determined hard working student who is doing everything he can to graduate.

Some of Rudy’s accomplishments include bringing up his GPA as well as getting a better grade in his classes especially in math. Rudy is helping his step dad in starting an automotive repair shop.

Rudy is the ideal candidate for this award because he is very motivated to become a success after he graduates high school. Rudy has perseverance to go on and accomplish his career goals of becoming an automotive technician. Rudy is always helping his teachers and fellow classmates with assignments or other projects that need to get done.

I have had the opportunity to help Rudy with filling out his FAFSA, as well as helping him apply to the College of Southern Idaho. He is a very driven student who will go very far in his life because of his good work ethic.

Rudy’s future plans are to attend CSI in the fall to take part in the Automotive Engineering Technician Program.

In the classroom, Rudy is always willing to help his fellow classmates succeed. He is a dedicated student that always finishes his assignments. He is very proactive in achieving his goals of becoming an automotive mechanic. He is very motivated to graduate and is a very hard worker. He has a job at Walmart as well as helping his step dad start an auto repair shop. Rudy is always finding ways to better himself. He is taking a summer welding class as well as working, & participating in the CSI Summer Bridge program. I am very proud of Rudy, and I know he will be very successful in his future endeavors.

