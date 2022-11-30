 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholar of the Week

Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Ciara Vaca

Magic Valley High School's Ciara Vaca



Cap Ed Scholar logo

Nomination from counselor

Ciara Vaca is a very hard working student, who is willing to go above and beyond to accomplish her goals. She came to MVHS looking to get credit recovery. Ciara is a very good student that knows the importance of getting her education.

Extracurricular achievements

Ciara is a very accomplished person. She volunteers her time to helping teachers, her counselors as well as being apart of the FFA and Hispanic Club as well as being a Volunteer Wrestling Manager. Ciara is dedicated to helping others.

More about Vaza

Ciara is such a wonderful person and she is very driven to be successful in her life. I appreciate how she wants to go into nursing so that she can help others. I am also very proud of her for graduating early.

Ciara wants to become a Registered Nurse and will be enrolling in CSI spring term to start the CNA Program.

 

 

