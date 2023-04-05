





Nomination from counselor

Bethany Titgen is an ideal candidate for this award because she is strong and caring, and she is dedicated to becoming a successful person. She has endured many hardships in her life, however, she is very resilient. She is always willing to help her friends, peers and many staff members at Magic Valley High School.

More about Titgen

Bethany has been a student ambassador, is on the yearbook staff and helps many of the staff and students with their classwork. Bethany is a very gifted artist. She is very creative and puts her talents to good use. She is a very dedicated student who is always there for people when they need them.

Future plans

Bethany plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho to major in criminal justice and psychology.