Scholar of the Week: Macey Vulgamore

Nomination from counselor

Macey Vulgamore is a very driven student who plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho next year to complete her Radiologic Tech degree program.

Macey is a dual credit student and she is always kind, attentive, and always engaged in class. Her attitude is always positive and she represents Buhl High School well.

More about Vulgamore

Macey possesses the quality of a great leader, but always remains humble in her interactions with other students. She has a determination to be successful in life and be a role model for her younger sister. Macey is very committed in continuing her higher education goals. She is a bright and attentive young woman who will achieve great things for herself.