Scholar of the Week: Kimberly High School's Olivia Sturgill

Nomination from counselor

Olivia Sturgill has shown great leadership skills, academic achievement, and a willingness to serve others. Olivia has a 4.0 and is currently valedictorian at Kimberly High School. She will also earn an associate’s degree in health science from the College of Southern Idaho before she graduates from high school.

More about Sturgill

Olivia is involved with several humanitarian projects throughout the world. She traveled to the Philippines to help rebuild homes and schools after a typhoon. Later, she was able to go back on a dental trip to the Philippines. She traveled to Tanzania, Africa to build dormitories and classrooms for children. Locally, Olivia was involved with Ukraine Relief Aid where she organized a team of people to assemble pallets of goods to send to Ukraine. She is involved with Types of Wood Charities providing hundreds of hours of service work.

After graduating from KHS and CSI, she plans to attend Utah State University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is interested in working in the NICU or geriatric units.

Extracurricular achievements

Olivia has been a member of KHS Business Professionals of America (BPA) qualifying for state and national competitions in several events. She is currently serving as BPA president. Olivia has been a member of the National Honors Society for the past two years and is currently serving as NHS president. Olivia swam on the KHS swim team for 4 years and served as co-captain this past season. She also plays water polo where she has earned “Rookie of the Year” and “Most Valuable Player.” Olivia is also active in her church, has participated in piano competitions, is a Key Club member, and served in student government at KHS.