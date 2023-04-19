





Nomination from counselor

Joshua Satterfield is a 4.0 student at Kimberly High School.

In November 2020, during his sophomore year, Josh was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia. This disease caused him to have severe fatigue with an increased risk of getting severely ill. This got in the way of his normal life especially when it came to his love of athletics. Many efforts to combat the illness failed until, in March 2022, he underwent a bone marrow transplant that involved many days of chemotherapy and radiation, causing him to miss months of school.

Josh had to live away from home, quarantined for roughly six months, before returning to school in the fall.

Now that he is back at school full-time, he is able to continue as an excellent scholar and athlete. This year, he researched bone-marrow transplants for his Senior Project and wants to help make it easier for others to find a bone-marrow match

More about Satterfield

While going through his illness, Josh missed school but continued to earn a 4.0. He communicated with his teacher and was able to learn online while receiving treatments. During his freshman and sophomore years, Josh was a state cross country and track qualifier. He also played on the basketball team. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the varsity boys basketball team. Josh is also an Eagle Scout.

Future plans

Josh will graduate from Kimberly High School at the top of his class. He plans on studying computer engineering at Idaho State University, Brigham Young University-Idaho or Utah State University.