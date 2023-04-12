





Nomination from counselor

Jameson Harper has shown high academic achievement and leadership at Kimberly High School. He has earned a 4.0 and is a 2023 class valedictorian. In addition, Jameson has participated in various clubs and sports teams.

More about Harper

Jameson is currently the KHS senior class president. He has held student council positions throughout high school. He is also an active member of Business Professionals of America, Key Club and National Honors Society. Jameson is a leader in the KHS Sources of Strength club that promotes positive mental health among peers. Jameson has been a member of the cross country, swim and golf team. At the 2022 state golf tournament, Jameson placed fourth as an individual and was part of the 3A state championship golf team. Currently, Jameson is a page in the Idaho House of Representatives. He is assisting legislators and other staff with day-to-day tasks and preparing for House and committee meetings.

Jameson is a well-rounded student, earning straight As, helping his peers, participating in athletics and holding leadership positions. It is not easy to spend several weeks in Boise during your last semester of high school. Jameson, however, is keeping up with his grades and enjoying time at home on the weekends.

Future plans

Jameson plans to attend Southern Virginia University as a member of the golf team, then he plans to serve on a mission and pursue a business degree when he returns.