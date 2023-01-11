Scholar of the Week: Kimberly High School's Jace Hall







Nomination from counselor

When Jace Hall finishes college, he would like to return home to help his father and brother grow the family ranching operation. But until then, Jace spends his time excelling in school and giving to his community.

More about Hall

Jace’s love for livestock and the agricultural world initially brought him into Kimberly High School’s agriculture program. His constant desire to better himself, his natural draw to leadership and his passion for the challenge, however, are what have really allowed him to grow. Jace’s dedication to gathering knowledge and ability to communicate with others are what sets him apart.

He has maintained 4.0 GPA while taking the most challenging courses at the school and is currently the valedictorian of his class. Jace is currently the student body president for Kimberly High School.

Extracurricular achievements

Jace finds community service to be very fulfilling and plans to continue to provide service throughout his life.

He is a member of BPA (Business Professional of America) and the National Honor Society. Through these clubs and organizations, he has participated in several community service projects. Those projects include managing and volunteering for the blood drives at Kimberly High School sponsored by Kimberly FFA and NHS. Annually he has helped with the Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual benefit dinner, “Under the Stars.” He helped East End Providers by tying blankets for the needy and adopting a needy family.