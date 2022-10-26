Scholar of the Week: Kassidy Schmidt







Nomination from counselor

Kassidy Schmidt is an ideal candidate for this award because of her strong work ethic and her undeniable desire to succeed. She is eager to spread her wings and experience life in its fullest. She is willing to take risks and go into the world with open eyes and an open mind.

More about Kassidy Schmidt

Kass is a mature, insightful, and ambitious student. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the varsity volleyball team and she participates in musical theatre. She is a well-rounded student who excels in whatever she sets her sights on.

Scholastic achievements

4.0 Grade point average

National Honor Society member

Extra-curricular achievements

Mrs. Eastman, senior English and drama teacher, says Kassidy Schmidt “has grown into a truly remarkable person while here at Hansen High School. She has faced obstacles many adults would chafe at but, throughout the time I’ve been lucky enough to know her, she has welcomed and even embraced challenges regardless of the level of difficulty. It is a rare student who inspires a teacher and Kass inspires me on a daily basis.

“I’m certain that the brightest future awaits her and, most importantly, that she has the determination and abilities to secure it.”