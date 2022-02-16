Scholar of the Week: Jerome High School's Luke Zepeda







Nomination

Luke Zepeda is a 4.0 student who is diligent and highly committed to whatever he undertakes during his time at Jerome High School. He has excelled in nine dual credit classes including trigonometry, chemistry, physics and calculus II from the College of Southern Idaho. He has been on the Jerome High School honor’s program for all four years of high school.

Luke has also participated in track all four years in high school and participated on the varsity cross country team his senior year, running for the school in both the district and state competitions. He has participated for four years in the science/quiz bowl, two years on the ultimate Frisbee team and three years served in student government culminating as student body secretary.

Luke is highly conscientious and hard working student who is naturally driven in to succeed in his areas of interest, ability and expectations.

“I have had the opportunity to have had Luke in both the classroom and as an athlete on the track and field team,” said PE and health teacher and track and field coach Aaron Jackson. “In the classroom, he works hard and has a great competitive spirit and this helps benefit him as a runner in track. I believe he is committed to do his best in all he does. I have great trust in him and would not hesitate to recommend him in any endeavor he pursues.”

His future goal is to study mechanical engineering with a possibility of continuing on to law school.

More About Luke

Luke is a valedictorian for Jerome High School. He has earned 26 college credits during his time in high school. He has been involved with student government for three years, culminating as the JHS student body secretary. Luke has participated with the JHS science quiz bowl team for two years. He is captain of the JHS cross-country team this year and will be participating in his fourth year running hurdles for the track team. Outside of school Luke volunteers in his local church and choir.

Mr. Hall, quiz bowl coach, shared that Luke is cognizant of the younger team members and plans activities to encourage their participation and confidence. He is always ready to help his peers learn and grown. He naturally wants to improve his surroundings and peers.

Ms. Nicholson, dual credit English teacher, shares that Luke is a pleasure to have in class. He is easily one of the top writers. He works hard, develops interesting arguments, and is always willing to work on improving his writing. He is willing to seek help from his peers, as well as from me. Luke has strong beliefs, but he always maintains an open mind, and is willing to consider the other side of every issue. Luke is respectful of others and leads by his mature example.

Mr. Jackson, track coach, stated: “I have known Luke for the last four years. In that time, I have noticed he is a highly motivated young man with a great deal of integrity, character, and intelligence. I feel he has many positive qualities and characteristics. He works hard and does everything he is asked to. Along with this, he has a great competitive spirit and this helps benefit him as a runner in track and field.”

Luke plans to attend the University of Idaho to earn a degree in mechanical engineering with a future goal of taking the LSAT. Luke is appreciative of the Scholar of the Week recognition for the hard work he has put into his education.

