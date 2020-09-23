Scholar of the week: Jerome High School's Jerricho James

Getting selected captain for a team isn’t easy. People must respect you as a person and as a competitor. The best way to gain someone’s respect is to lead by example, it gets people to follow you. If they see you out working everyone, doing the extra couple reps, or not slowing down before the line on sprints, it will make them work harder. All because you are working harder. Then, I’ve always been vocal with all my teammates, always talking to them about how practice went or how they feel like they are doing out there. The team all voted for both baseball and football on who should be captain, and I was selected for both. Leadership and teamwork go hand in hand, the leader is still a part of the team and must do his job too. When all players on the team want to build and be better together that makes the team so much better.