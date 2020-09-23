Scholar of the week: Jerome High School's Jerricho James

The nomination from counselor Christi Gilmore:
On track to be valedictorian, captain of the football team, captain of the baseball team, three years student body government, the most amazing kid!
Q&A
Q: What inspired you to join student government?
A: I was inspired to be a part of a leadership group within the school. I loved being a leader and a role model in sports, so doing it in school was a no brainer. Participating in community events and events that helped the school and staff. My older sister also inspired me to do it, she is one of my biggest role models, and after hearing about how much she enjoyed it, I knew I had to try it.
Q: How have you balanced keeping up with school work and participating in sports and other leadership?
A: Balancing the homework load and still doing everything that I have to do for sports has been a challenge. It’s difficult getting home late from practice, or a workout then going straight to the kitchen table and starting your hours worth of homework. Then waking up early the next morning for workouts. I would always try to complete my homework, no matter how late I had to stay up. I would remind myself every time I wanted to shut the textbook that I’m doing this for a reason and it’s not going to get done on its own. Motivation has to be there for someone to balance the heavy workload.
Q: How did you end up as captain of both football and baseball teams?
Getting selected captain for a team isn’t easy. People must respect you as a person and as a competitor. The best way to gain someone’s respect is to lead by example, it gets people to follow you. If they see you out working everyone, doing the extra couple reps, or not slowing down before the line on sprints, it will make them work harder. All because you are working harder. Then, I’ve always been vocal with all my teammates, always talking to them about how practice went or how they feel like they are doing out there. The team all voted for both baseball and football on who should be captain, and I was selected for both. Leadership and teamwork go hand in hand, the leader is still a part of the team and must do his job too. When all players on the team want to build and be better together that makes the team so much better.
Q: Christi, can you describe a little more why you think Jerricho is such an amazing kid?
JW is an amazing person. Raised by a single mother, he has always shown respect and compassion for those around him. He strives to be the best. Because while his mother works very hard, JW knows he is the head man in the family. He is an inspiration for his older and younger siblings.
