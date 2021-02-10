Scholar of the week: Jerome High School's Danielle Leal

Dani has kind of flown under the radar. Eligible to be one of our valedictorians, she has worked hard to accomplish her goals. Dani has amassed over 45 college credits while being the captain of the softball team, member of the honor society, and tutor for fellow students. Dani is working hard to give back.

She wants to work towards her master’s in social work plus start a nonprofit for young people. She is always positive and helpful. Danielle is one of our top students at JHS.

More about Danielle

From the student

I am truly honored to be named the Scholar of the Week. I am grateful to get recognized for all of my hard work that I have put into my education. I really want to thank all of my teachers, friends, and family for always being so supportive. They have helped shape the person that I am today and I couldn’t thank them enough.

Lyle Hudelson—Head Softball Coach