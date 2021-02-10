Scholar of the week: Jerome High School's Danielle Leal

Dani has kind of flown under the radar. Eligible to be one of our valedictorians, she has worked hard to accomplish her goals. Dani has amassed over 45 college credits while being the captain of the softball team, member of the honor society, and tutor for fellow students. Dani is working hard to give back.
She wants to work towards her master’s in social work plus start a nonprofit for young people. She is always positive and helpful. Danielle is one of our top students at JHS.
More about Danielle
From the student
I am truly honored to be named the Scholar of the Week. I am grateful to get recognized for all of my hard work that I have put into my education. I really want to thank all of my teachers, friends, and family for always being so supportive. They have helped shape the person that I am today and I couldn’t thank them enough.
Lyle Hudelson—Head Softball Coach
I’ve had the privilege to have coached Danielle the past two years and am getting ready to start our third year together. Danielle is a pleasure to be around. She’s smart, kind, and looks to bring the best out in people! She’s a hard worker on and off the field with an amazing attitude. She’s the ultimate definition of a student-athlete. Her incredible work ethic in the classroom goes above and beyond! I know her future plans are to attend Idaho State University. She plans to major in social work and hopefully start her own nonprofit organization to help as many people as possible.
Cory Musgrave—Health Teacher
Danielle is an exceptional student. She is an extremely hardworking individual and is determined to be successful in the classroom. Danielle is a wonderful example to her peers. She leads by example in the classroom and in our halls. She is well liked and respected among her fellow students and teachers. Danielle is the ideal candidate for this award because of her work ethic, dedication and her high standards. I can not think of a more qualified person to receive this award.
Connie Nicholson—English Teacher
I have had the pleasure of teaching Danielle for three different years. From her seventh grade English class, Dual Credit English 101 last year, and currently Dual Credit English 102 this year. Danielle is and always has been a pleasure to have in class. She works hard, asks questions, is kind to everyone, and is committed to high-quality work. Her writing reflects deep analysis and hard work. Danielle accepts critical feedback on her essays from her peers. In turn, she also helps others revise their essays. She is a quiet student but leads by example. She is kind and thoughtful of others and is a role model. She has balanced her difficult course load with sports, maintained steadfast friendships, and held a 4.0 GPA. Danielle will be an asset to any community, especially after she attends ISU to earn a degree in social work.