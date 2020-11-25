Scholar of the week: Hansen High School's Laurie Rush

Nomination from Counselor Sharee Hamilton

Laurie came to Hansen at the beginning of her senior year and has been a wonderful addition to our senior class. She is outgoing, friendly and optimistic. She has many academic accomplishments to be proud of; she has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school while taking an array of challenging classes. While a student at Canyon Ridge, Laurie obtained a Will-Power Achievement Award for her academic excellence in the 2017-2018 school year. Laurie was in the honors choir program Dolce Serenada, which won the State Competition that same year. At Hansen, Laurie has earned her Academic Letter and three bars.

Laurie has a very creative nature. She enjoys music, whether it’s teaching herself to play guitar or singing. We especially like hearing her ukulele in the hallway at lunch! Art is another outlet she pursues, currently she is working on a jewelry piece. Fictional adventure writing gives her an outlet to demonstrate her extroverted personality.

Outside of school, Laurie enjoys working for her grandparents around their house to help with projects and chores.