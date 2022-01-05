Scholar of the Week: Hansen High School's Audra Stover







Nomination from counselor

“I am nominating Audra Stover the Cap Ed Scholar of the Week for overcoming obstacles in a productive, positive way,” said Hansen High School Counselor Sharee Hamilton.

“I first met Audra when I came to work in Hansen in August of 2016 — she was a seventh grader. Although I didn’t realize it at the time, she had already overcome many challenges that the average student doesn’t ever have to worry about. She has dealt with unique changes in her family that required her to drop everything she knew and move across the state. She changed schools several times before she re-enrolled back in Hansen three years later; we were all thrilled to see Audra and her siblings back at our school! Audra has a very extroverted personality and likes to be involved in school activities; she has been involved in IDFY, volleyball, cheer, basketball, track, core leadership and drama. She is very giving of her time. Despite her challenges, she has persevered and is a very valuable student at our school.

“Despite the obstacles she has faced, Audra stayed actively involved in her classes at school and extracurriculars. She continues to hang in there, do her best, and make the most of the opportunities in front of her. I’m excited to see what her future holds!”

More about Audra

“Audra has consistently been a positive influence to her peers,” theater teacher Marissa Eastman said. “In drama, she was the most caring, dedicated kid I’d ever instructed and she always talked more about helping others than herself. She’d blast into the classroom every single day with a huge smile on her face and was an encouraging asset to the team — every, single day — regardless of what was happening in her life. I know she was bullied when I first met her and yet she has grown into such a great person. She’s phenomenal.”

Audra plans on pursuing her love of animals and becoming a veterinarian. She is still deciding on her undergraduate path, but plans to eventually earn her doctor of veterinary medicine degree through Washington State University.

