Scholar of the Week: Gabe Mahannah

Nomination from counselor

Gabe Mahannah embodies the criteria for an outstanding student. Not only does he have the academia piece mastered, he upholds extreme integrity with character, work ethic, service and leadership at Castleford High School.

More about Gabriel Mahannah

Gabe is a three sport athlete while maintaining a perfect GPA with a college prep track. He is a member of National Honor Society and through community service, he has numerous volunteer hours and projects he has worked on. Throughout high school he has been in student government and this year serves as student body president.