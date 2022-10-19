 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Scholar of the Week

Scholar of the Week: Gabe Mahannah

  • 0
Gabriel Mahannah

Gabriel Mahannah

 COURTESY PHOTO
Cap Ed Scholar logo

Nomination from counselor

Gabe Mahannah embodies the criteria for an outstanding student. Not only does he have the academia piece mastered, he upholds extreme integrity with character, work ethic, service and leadership at Castleford High School.

More about Gabriel Mahannah

Gabe is a three sport athlete while maintaining a perfect GPA with a college prep track. He is a member of National Honor Society and through community service, he has numerous volunteer hours and projects he has worked on. Throughout high school he has been in student government and this year serves as student body president.

Scholastic achievements

  • He's a member of the National Honor Society.
  • He's earned about 20 dual credits.
  • He plans to attend Grand Canyon University to pursue a career in physical therapy.

People are also reading…

Extra-curricular achievements

Gabe is active in football, basketball, and baseball.

 

 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korean, U.S. troops stage river-crossing drills as tensions grows

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News