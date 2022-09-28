Scholar of the Week: Francisco Diaz







Nomination from counselor

Francisco excels at whatever he puts his mind to. He has a 4.0, is on the wrestling team, a member of National Honor Society, FFA officer, student council, and band. He has had several different medical issues throughout his school years that have made little impact on his academic growth. Not that they could have been dispiriting, he just didn’t allow them to take away his motivation.

More about Francisco Diaz

Last year, his junior year, was an especially difficult one for him. He struggled with leg pain for half the year. Doctors weren’t sure what was causing it so physical Therapy and crutches were ordered but that did not ease the pain. His doctors in Twin could not diagnose the problem, so he was referred to a specialist in Boise. There were many trips to Boise, two surgeries, a time when they suspected it was cancer, lots of school missed, and much recovery time.

There is no room for excuses in Francisco’s life.

His mom describes him as “kind and respectful to others.” That is exactly how we see him at school. He’s also very dependable and compassionate towards others.

Francisco has worked hard to get good grades. He has persevered through life’s trials with no hesitation. He knows what he wants and he’s not about to give up.

Scholastic Achievement:

Francisco has a 4.0 GPA

National Honor Society member

FFA officer, student council and band member